Travis Kelce's GF Kayla Nicole Rips 'Bozo' Cam Newton Over Women Comments
4/12/2022 3:44 PM PT
Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, just went off on Cam Newton over the comments he made about women this week ... blasting the guy for his "foolish" and "tired" remarks.
Just two days after Cam said he believed a real woman should "cater to a man's needs" and know how to cook and "when to be quiet" ... Kayla shaded the hell out of the former NFL star.
She ripped him for appearing to define a woman's worth by her abilities in the kitchen and her willingness to "allow a man to lead" -- eviscerating him in a video on her Instagram page.
"This man said that you need to be able to cook and know when to be quiet," Kayla said. "Because that's what his momma did. Like, boy! Go date your momma then!"
The Chiefs star's GF explained her beef with Cam further in a series of tweets on her Twitter account ... calling Cam a straight-up "bozo" for his comments.
The obsession with women being able to cook is truly comical. Cause it’s like if your palate is so superior date a Michelin star chef then bozo.— that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 12, 2022 @iamkaylanicole
Pretty sure the average woman is capable of making edible food. How do you think she’s survived thus far?
"Pretty sure the average woman is capable of making edible food," Kayla said. "How do you think she’s survived thus far?"
"It's really not a matter of can she cook -- it's more like does she want to cook for your hungry hippo ass."
Kayla -- who's been dating Kelce since 2017 -- then poked fun at Cam for currently being without an NFL team ... saying, "He has nothing but time to 'be quiet' and get that ass in the kitchen."
Cam, meanwhile, has yet to try to clarify his comments.