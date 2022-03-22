Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Says She Slid Into His DMs, I Had To Move First!

Travis Kelce's model girlfriend Kayla Nicole is revealing how she first started dating the star tight end ... saying it was all thanks to some top-notch Instagram DM sliding.

Kayla spoke out about the early days of their romance in a Q&A with her 637k Instagram followers on Tuesday ... and their love story is pretty interesting.

Play video content

Kayla says Trav initially started showing interest by following her and "Insta flirting" by liking her pics for a few months ... but he never took the leap and messaged her.

Nicole says it took some liquid courage and a pep talk from a friend a few years back ... but finally, she made her way to TK's DMs.

"Slid into that thang like it was third base," Kayla wrote. "Making the first move might be your best move, sis."

As for her opening line?? It's pretty damn good.

"My mom says it's rude to stare and not speak."

Bravo.

Travis and Kayla have been together since 2017 ... and have become one of the hottest couples in the NFL.

The two were rumored to have split back in 2020, but reconciled and have been conjoined at the hip ever since.