Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Apologizes To Reporter For 'Deez Nuts' Confrontation

Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs just said sorry to the reporter he hit over the weekend with a "deez nuts" quip ... fittingly using some cans of peanuts to issue the mea culpa.

The cornerback and WFAA's Mike Leslie first got into their beef on Sunday night ... after the journalist made a social media post that appeared to call out Diggs' effort during a play in the Cowboys' 30-24 loss to the 49ers.

What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play? https://t.co/YDBLTR9cib — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 28, 2024 @MikeLeslieWFAA

Diggs came out of Dallas' locker room irate with Leslie ... and yelled at him for several seconds. He then stormed off while shouting at the media member, "Talk about these nuts."

Diggs comes out of the locker room to confront a reporter for a social media post. #Cowboys

⁦@NBCDFWSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/2iDdVjdz69 — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 28, 2024 @newyscruggs

On Wednesday, Leslie said Diggs caught up with him to clear the air ... and "explained that what I interpreted as him jogging was in fact him slow-playing a potential cutback from George Kittle."

The 26-year-old then buried the hatchet with him by handing him a canister of Dee's Nuts.

Cowboys PR informed me that the video violated their social media policy, so here’s some pictures instead. pic.twitter.com/9N7Wxs4lvh — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 30, 2024 @MikeLeslieWFAA

Both guys were seen on camera flashing big grins -- and each now seems like they're ready to move forward.