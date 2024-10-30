Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Apologizes To Reporter For 'Deez Nuts' Confrontation

Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Sorry For Reporter Confrontation ... Please Accept 'Deez Nuts!!'

Trevon Diggs getty insta 1
Getty Composite

Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs just said sorry to the reporter he hit over the weekend with a "deez nuts" quip ... fittingly using some cans of peanuts to issue the mea culpa.

The cornerback and WFAA's Mike Leslie first got into their beef on Sunday night ... after the journalist made a social media post that appeared to call out Diggs' effort during a play in the Cowboys' 30-24 loss to the 49ers.

Diggs came out of Dallas' locker room irate with Leslie ... and yelled at him for several seconds. He then stormed off while shouting at the media member, "Talk about these nuts."

On Wednesday, Leslie said Diggs caught up with him to clear the air ... and "explained that what I interpreted as him jogging was in fact him slow-playing a potential cutback from George Kittle."

The 26-year-old then buried the hatchet with him by handing him a canister of Dee's Nuts.

Both guys were seen on camera flashing big grins -- and each now seems like they're ready to move forward.

Trevon Diggs getty 2
Getty

Up next for the Cowboys is a Sunday road trip to Atlanta -- and if things somehow get dicey there between Diggs and Leslie again -- Dee's Nuts headquarters are at least a short skip and a hop away in north Florida.

related articles