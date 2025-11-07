Flowers Placed at Marshawn Kneeland's Cowboys Locker After Tragic Passing

The Dallas Cowboys are paying tribute to Marshawn Kneeland after he tragically passed away on Thursday ... leaving flower bouquets at his locker.

Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler shared an Instagram photo on Friday that shows the current state of Kneeland's spot in the team facility.

"Love you dawg," Butler wrote.

Several Cowboys players honored Kneeland ... including quarterback Dak Prescott, who expressed his heartbreak following the news of his teammate's death. He told reporters it's a painful moment -- not just for him and his team, but for Kneeland's loved ones.

"It's just a pain that you don't wish upon anybody," Prescott said on Thursday, "You wish none of us had to go through this."

The NFL also honored Kneeland with a moment of silence before the Raiders and Broncos' "Thursday Night Football" game.

The Cowboys selected Kneeland in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft after five seasons at Western Michigan. Just this past Monday, he notched his first NFL defensive touchdown after a blocked punt.

Play video content broadcastify.com

Frisco Police said Kneeland was involved in a pursuit at 10:39 PM on Wednesday, but allegedly ran on foot after his car crashed on the Dallas Parkway. His body was found at 1:30 AM on Thursday, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.