Who Was Marshawn Kneeland? What to Know About the Deceased Athlete

Marshawn Kneeland had a promising career with the Dallas Cowboys ... but it all came to a sudden halt in November 2025.

The late football player moved from a high school team all the way to the NFL before his career -- and life -- ended following an encounter with the police. Here's a look at the athlete's sports career.

Marshawn First Attracted Attention In High School

Kneeland's football career started at an early age, and he was a standout player at Godwin Heights High School in his home state of Michigan.

The athlete played dual positions for Godwin Heights -- he was on the school's defensive line and also played tight end, according to MLive.

Kneeland's skills on the field put him in the sights of many recruiters, and he received offers from schools like Saginaw Valley State University and Western Illinois University.

He ended up signing with Western Michigan University, and he remained with the Broncos from 2019 to 2023.

He Spent Two Seasons In The NFL

Kneeland's career in the NFL kicked off in 2024, when he was picked by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The athlete was selected to play defensive end, and he played in 11 games during his rookie season, although he missed six games due to injury, according to the Cowboys' official website.

Kneeland stayed on for the 2025 season, playing seven games.

He recorded his first career touchdown on Monday night, November 3, 2025, when the Cowboys took on the Arizona Cardinals.

Marshawn Died From An Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Kneeland's career came to a screeching halt days later, when he died at the age of 24 in a violent incident.

The football player was reportedly involved in a traffic pursuit in Frisco, Texas, just outside of Dallas, when officers attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation.

Kneeland reportedly crashed his car and fled on foot. His body was later found inside a portable restroom with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.