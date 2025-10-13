Who Is Jaxson Dart? What to Know About the Professional Football Player

The NFL never seems to go through a shortage of fresh talent ... and it looks like the New York Giants found a keeper with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

And get this ... even though the athlete just started his NFL career earlier this year, he's already been bumped up to the position of starting quarterback!

We're going to take a look at how the football player went from dominating the field in high school and college to playing against some of the heaviest hitters in the game.

Jaxson Started Gaining Popularity in High School

Jaxson's football career started gaining attention during his days at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, where he also played baseball.

His skills on the field earned him the title of 2020 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

And Jaxson got the title for good reason -- because the Corner Canyon Chargers went undefeated during their 2020 season.

The accolades kept coming, too, as the athlete was named the 2020-21 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

He Played College Football at Two Schools

Jaxson naturally earned plenty of attention from colleges, and he received offers from several schools, including Arizona State University and UCLA, according to 247 Sports.

He committed to the University of Southern California in 2020, and he spent the 2021 season with the Trojans, who finished the year with a 4-8 record.

Jaxson ended up entering the transfer portal in 2022, and he transferred to Ole Miss the same year.

The athlete spent the rest of his college career with the Rebels, and he helped lead the team to victory at the Peach Bowl in 2023.

Jaxson Started His NFL Career in 2025

Jaxson's career in the NFL kicked off in 2025. He was a first-round pick by the New York Giants.

He received a serious boost of responsibility early into the season, as he was named as the Giants' starting quarterback after Russell Wilson was benched by the team in the season's fourth week.