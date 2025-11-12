Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer Reveals Marshawn Kneeland's Girlfriend's Pregnancy

Play video content Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed Marshawn Kneeland's passing on Wednesday ... saying the team's "heart is heavy" as it deals with the loss -- while also revealing the late defensive end's girlfriend, Catalina, is currently pregnant with the couple's child.

The first-year head coach met with the media coming off Dallas' bye week ... and opened up his availability by offering condolences to Marshawn's family and his girlfriend as they navigate the difficult situation.

Schottenheimer said they had the opportunity to "celebrate" Kneeland's life Tuesday night ... and they were able to "tell some stories, share, laugh [and] cry."

"Marshawn loved the words one love, so we talked a lot about love as we grieved."

Schottenheimer said he had the chance to share some of the things he would miss the most about the 24-year-old ... adding Kneeland had "the most playful spirit of any young man I've been around."

"His smile could take you to your knees. In terms of him as an athlete, no one had a better motor than him."

Coach announced they've started a memorial fund in Marshawn's honor ... as they want to ensure Catalina and the baby are taken care of "for the rest of their lives."

"My heart is heavy. Our team's heart is heavy. We don't move on, but we do move forward."