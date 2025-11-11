Cowboys Hold Team Meeting To Address Marshawn Kneeland's Death

The Dallas Cowboys were together for the first time since Marshawn Kneeland's tragic death on Monday ... and the organization held an "extremely impactful, extremely emotional" meeting to allow players to grieve the loss of their teammate.

The details of the gathering were shared by Solomon Thomas, who praised head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his staff for providing resources and giving the team an opportunity to express themselves.

"Extremely proud of coach for how he conducted today, just bringing therapists in the building, bringing people who we needed in the building and just letting us be our true emotions," Thomas said via the team. "Giving us a safe place to let everyone know what's going on inside."

The meeting was led by Schottenheimer, as well as psychologist Heather Twedell and security director Cable Johnson ...and Thomas said it was a hard day overall, but being able to talk through it helped.

"We needed a day just to be human and to cry and to let everyone know how we felt."

Thomas lost his sister to suicide in 2018 ... and launched his "The Defensive Line" foundation in her honor to combat youth suicide.

He held an event Monday night as part of the effort ... and was joined by his teammates Perrion Winfrey, Osa Odighizuwa, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and more as they packed food for those in need.

Kneeland's death at 24 years old has heavily impacted the sports world ... with the NFL paying tribute with moments of silence in his honor.

The Cowboys also announced they will wear helmet decals for Kneeland, who passed due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.