Micah Parsons Honors Marshawn Kneeland Before Eagles-Packers Game

Micah Parsons paid tribute to Marshawn Kneeland ahead of the Packers vs. Eagles game on Monday Night Football, as the star pass rusher continues to mourn his late former teammate.

Parsons -- who played with Kneeland before being traded from Dallas to Green Bay in August -- was on the field at Lambeau before the game, preparing to face the Eagles, as the league held a moment of silence for Marshawn.

As the tribute began, Parsons was spotted near the Packers bench, kneeling in prayer, honoring Kneeland.

Last week, the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end said he was "extremely shocked" over Kneeland's tragic passing ... and relived the moments they shared together in the locker room, playing video games and talking anime.

"I was extremely hurt by the news," Parsons said.

"I just gotta pray he finds his peace and what he was looking for; how he felt in that moment, you just really don't know."

Parsons also reminded people to treat others as human beings.

"Life's just so short, so we should really just start appreciating a little bit more and just loving people right and being purposeful with our intent and how we treat people and how we accept people," Parsons said.

Kneeland -- a second-round pick in 2024 -- was found deceased on November 6 with what Frisco PD said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was only 24.