Marshawn Kneeland Hit Speeds Of 145+ MPH During Pursuit, Cops Say

Marshawn Kneeland was driving 145+ MPH before crashing into another vehicle and fleeing on foot the night of his tragic death, a police report obtained by TMZ Sports indicates.

Kneeland was observed speeding by an officer from the Texas Department of Public Safety at 10:33 PM on November 5, prompting police to follow the 24-year-old.

The cop says he spotted MK driving recklessly, making "several unsafe lane changes" as he passed other motorists, hitting "speeds higher than 145 miles per hour."

Despite attempting to pull Kneeland over using lights and sirens, the officer says he didn't comply, and soon after, the Charger was no longer visible.

Minutes later, police say they found the vehicle, which had lost control and crashed into another vehicle, ultimately coming to a rest in a grass field on the Dallas Parkway, but Kneeland was nowhere to be found.

During a quick search of the black Charger, an empty holster was found ... but no gun was located.

Authorities say they set up a perimeter using K-9s and aircraft, all in an attempt to find Kneeland.

Adding to the urgency to find Marshawn, his girlfriend, Catalina, told cops the defensive lineman messaged her to say goodbye.

Despite the best efforts of police, several hours passed with no sign of Kneeland ... until around 1:30 AM when a heat signature was located inside a portable toilet.

Sadly, when officers reached the area, it was too late. Marshawn was found with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The report also says officials from Frisco PD and TX DPS met with representatives from the Dallas Cowboys at the scene.

Kneeland was drafted in the 2nd round out of Western Michigan in 2024, and was in the middle of his second season in Big D.

As you'd expect, news of Marshawn's death has rocked the Cowboys ... who dedicated Monday night's win to his honor.

R.I.P.