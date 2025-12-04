Siena College's Liam Gleason Dead at 41 After Injuries at Home

Liam Gleason, the head coach of the Siena College men's lacrosse team, has died.

The Upstate New York college said in an official statement Gleason died Wednesday after suffering injuries in an accident at his home Sunday. Gleason had just celebrated his birthday last Friday.

Siena University -- the college became a university this summer -- President Chuck Seifert said the late coach was "universally loved and admired" by the college community, and said the pain the community feels "defies understanding."

Gleason attended the University at Albany, where he spent time on the lacrosse team. He began his coaching career at Siena, where he worked as the lacrosse team's defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2010.

He later returned to his alma mater and served as Albany's associate head coach from 2012 until 2018, helping lead the team to six NCAA Tournament appearances.

Gleason was hired as Siena's head coach in 2018, and the Saints went on to win the 2025 MAAC Championships.

Gleason is survived by his wife Jaclyn, daughter Kennedy, and sons Penn and Tate.

He was just 41 years old.