Ex-Notre Dame Star, Team Broadcaster Ryan Harris Slams CFP Committee After Snub

It's not just University of Notre Dame football fans who are HEATED over the College Football Playoff snub ... people around the program are pissed, including former Fighting Irish star turned team broadcaster, Ryan Harris!

"I think I want to check their Bitcoin accounts. I want to see their cryptocurrency wallets to see what actually went into the decision-making. This has all the images of horse-trading on it," Harris told TMZ Sports on Monday, clearly still upset about what unfolded on Sunday.

FYI, Harris, who started four years at tackle in South Bend between 2003 and 2006, didn't single out any specific committee members and provided no evidence that anything untoward went down during the process.

But, you get the point ... he ain't happy Notre Dame isn't one of the dozen teams remaining.

"The best twelve teams in college football are not competing for a national championship," Harris said. "You see it with some of the lines already in the games that will be played. Double-digit lines, sometimes three-touchdown scores over a team."

Alabama and Miami made the field ... ahead of Notre Dame.

After being left out, ND opted to skip playing in a non-CFP bowl game ... a move that ignited a firestorm of criticism around the sport.

Harris says that's nonsense, pointing out no parent would want to risk their "child's livelihood and future, especially in the NIL era, for a game to appease the people who didn't want to see Notre Dame play in the College Football Playoff anyway."

As upset as he is with the CFB committee -- and the ACC -- Harris acknowledges ND could've prevented the situation they ultimately found themselves in by winning.

"Notre Dame has responsibility here, too. You run the ball against Miami a little more than you did, with Jeremiyah Love as your running back, who should win the Heisman, you likely win that game," Ryan told us.

"If you don't go for it on 4th down against Texas A&M at home in the second half, you likely win that game," before pointing out the team made improvements, and got stronger as the season went along, putting them in a prime position to possibly win a natty.