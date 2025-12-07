Commanders Tight End Zach Ertz Bursts Into Tears After Brutal Leg Injury

Zach Ertz couldn't hold back the tears after a big hit resulted in him being carted off the field ... and, there's now speculation he won't play in the NFL again.

The Washington Commanders tight end took the field in his team's game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday ... and, with about 2 minutes left in the third quarter, he jumped to try and catch a pass from QB Marcus Mariota.

Zach Ertz was visibly emotional leaving the field after this injury pic.twitter.com/RDBJGoWD5s — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) December 7, 2025 @JomboyMediaFB

While in the air, Vikings safety Jay Ward leaned down and went straight through Ertz leg ... causing his knee to bend like elastic. It's a brutal hit ... so, watch at your own risk.

Ertz was carted off the field ... and, Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn told reporters the concern at this point is that the veteran star tore his ACL on the play.

While he was being driven off, Ertz could be seen becoming visibly emotional ... understandable given the pain and frustration of the moment alone -- though some online are wondering if there was an even more emotional reason behind the tears.

Zach just turned 35 ... which is a little older for a tight end -- and, it makes you wonder if this injury is something Ertz can, or even wants, to come from.