Larry Fitzgerald's Son, Devin, Vows To Build 'Own Legacy' At Notre Dame

Devin Fitzgerald, son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, is ready to make a name for himself -- committing to Notre Dame, and promising to build his own legacy on the football field!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the three-star recruit out of Brophy Prep in Arizona this week ... after the wide receiver announced he's taking his talents to South Bend in 2026, where he'll also be majoring in finance and real estate.

"I'm just so excited to get over there after I play my senior season out," Fitzgerald said.

Notre Dame is one of the most historic universities in the country, but the decision came as a surprise to many who believed Devin was going to pick his dad's alma mater, the Pittsburgh Panthers. Ultimately, the 6'2" standout said ND was the better fit.

Plus, Devin is determined to carve out his own path.

"I'm just trying to create my own legacy," Fitzgerald said. "I love being a Fitzgerald, but I also just want to be known as Devin."

Devin pointed to his friend, Marvin Harrison Jr., as an example of a player who was able to step out of his NFL superstar father's shadow in college, and that's what he plans to do at ND.

"It's cool and all that people are giving me stuff because of my dad, but on the football side, I feel like they're not getting anything out of my dad for me being able to go to their school," Fitzgerald said.

"[Notre Dame] is gonna get a kid that's ready to work hard and earn everything, not expecting anything to be handed to me. I wanna go there and earn my spot, get good grades in the classroom, build good relationships, and just be a great member of the community."

Fitzgerald isn't the only NFL protégé suiting up for the ND team. Jerome Bettis' son, Jerome Jr., and Plaxico Burress' son, Elijah, are also on the Fighting Irish.