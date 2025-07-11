Randy Moss Opens Up On 'Roller Coaster' Battle W/ Cancer, Return To TV

Play video content TMZSports.com

Randy Moss was forced off the TV airwaves when he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer ... but the legendary wideout's getting ready to make a triumphant return, and he's opening up about the "roller coaster" battle with the deadly disease.

"Man, I look forward to it. I missed my crew. Greenie, Alex, Teddy," Moss told Michael Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ... before jokingly taking a shot at one of his famous Sunday NFL Countdown co-hosts!

"I really didn't miss Rex Ryan much because he got on my nerves. So, Rex, if you're hearing this, I am coming back, so scoot over," the Hall of Famer said, adding ... "but really Michael in all honesty, we have a great group of guys that I work with that I tremendously missed for two months and ESPN accepted me back with open arms."

"Man, I just can't wait for week one to get back with the crew and talk football!"

Play video content DECEMBER 2024 Instagram / @randygmoss

Of course, Moss was forced off the air last season after he was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma -- a form of bile duct cancer -- which required a lengthy surgery, as well as other treatments.

Randy says being home, away from his friends and colleagues, was very hard on him.

"It was an emotional roller coaster, but being able to see the support from the ESPN Sunday Countdown crew, the football fans, and just people in general, man, just showing their love and respect," Moss told us.

"I thank everybody for their love and their prayers. I really felt everything. I felt all of it."

Randy revealed he heard from all sorts of people, from strangers to fellow athletes, and even celebs like Montell Jordan ... and the support was invaluable.

"Just being able to experience that was nothing I wish on any man or any human being, but for the fact that God took me through it and brought me out of it back healthy, being able to be back with my family, great support system and some great doctors around me, it was an emotional roller coaster, but the people I met along the way, I'm a blessed man, I'll leave it at that."

Moss -- who looks and feels great -- isn't waiting until the NFL season kicks off to get back to work ... he was literally manning the kitchen at one of his new Crisppi's Chicken restaurants as we chopped it up with the football great.