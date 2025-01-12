Randy Moss In 'Great Spirits' Amid Cancer Battle ... Business Partner Says

Randy Moss is clearly kickin' cancer's butt ... 'cause his business partner tells TMZ Sports his spirits are high -- and there's a chance he might even make a public appearance next week!!

Brittany Tolliferreo -- a chef who's gotten into the fried chicken biz with Moss over the last few years -- told us just days before she and the Hall of Famer open up their Crisppi's Chicken shop in Miami that Randy's been doing well ... in spite of his medical situation.

Tolliferreo said the 47-year-old has been "in great spirits" -- and she hasn't noticed much of a change in his jovial personality.

In fact, she said he could make it down to South Florida on Jan. 18 -- and chat with fans at the grand opening of their restaurant's Miami location.

Moss and Tolliferreo first joined forces a couple years ago -- after Randy had seen an Instagram ad for one of her dishes. They had opened an eatery called "Chick-A-Boom" -- but Tolliferreo says their new Crisppi's venture is even bigger and better.

Tolliferreo says despite Randy's recent surgery to remove a cancerous mass in his bile duct ... he's been focused on the biz and making sure it gets off the ground smoothly.

"He won't stop," Tolliferreo said, "and he wants everything to just be successful and continue to grow."