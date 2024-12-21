James Conner, NFL Star & Cancer Survivor, Sends Advice, Prayers To Randy Moss

Play video content TMZSports.com

James Conner -- an Arizona Cardinals superstar who's beaten cancer -- is offering up advice to Randy Moss as he faces his own battle with the disease ... telling TMZ Sports the Hall of Famer should make it a priority to lean on his loved ones.

Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma back in 2015 when he was a college running back at the University of Pittsburgh ... but he ended up beating it, and he's since gone on to have a hell of an NFL career.

This week -- while he was out at a Raising Cane's bike giveaway charity event -- he told us he was praying for Moss ... while encouraging the ex-Minnesota Vikings receiver to stay positive.

"Randy is obviously a legend in the game, so he knows about adversity just with the game of football," Conner said. "So I just would tell him -- first of all, prayers up for him first and foremost, but you've got to think it's a battle you can win."

"And, all the best to him, and prayers to him and his family."

Conner added that he was helped during tougher days by teammates and his inner circle ... and he urged Moss to lean on his support system if and when he's facing similar situations.

"As long as he's around family," Conner said, "he's good."

Moss, of course, already appears to be following Conner's guidance to a tee ... as in a video he posted last week revealing his cancer diagnosis, he showed he's optimistic -- and surrounded by plenty of family and friends.

Moss has already declared himself a "cancer survivor" -- though he told his thousands of followers he'll require "some chemo and radiation" to fully return to 100 percent.