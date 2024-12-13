Randy Moss Reveals He Has Cancer
Randy Moss just revealed he's been battling cancer.
The Minnesota Vikings legend announced the news on his Instagram page Friday afternoon ... telling his 640,000-plus followers that he's been in the hospital for the last six days dealing with surgery related to the disease.
Moss appeared on camera to give his fans the update -- and he needed a cane to move in front of the lens. The 47-year-old was, nonetheless, in great spirits -- as he wore a grey, lavender and black "Team Moss" shirt that read "Let's Moss Cancer."
Randy shared that doctors recently discovered a cancerous mass "in the bile duct right between the pancreas and the liver" after he noticed some discoloring in his urine.
He stated he first had a procedure to deal with the issue on Thanksgiving -- before he went on to have a bigger surgery this week to remove the growth.
"They found it and got it," Moss said.
While the Hall of Famer described himself in the vid as a "cancer survivor" -- he did say he still will have to go through "some chemo and radiation."
Moss thanked all of his family, friends, supporters and "prayer warriors" -- and he urged everyone to go to RandyMoss.com and buy his Team Moss merch, as some of the proceeds will go to helping the fight against cancer.
"God bless you all," he said. "Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers."