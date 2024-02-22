Randy Moss Says He Learned Of Patriots Trade At A Nightclub, Celebrated W/ Beer!

Play video content Apple TV+

Randy Moss didn't learn of his trade to the Patriots on a football field, weight room or at an NFL facility ... no, he says it all actually went down at a nightclub!!

The Hall of Famer made the revelation on the newest episode of "The Dynasty: New England Patriots" -- explaining that he was outside of a hot spot getting ready to party when Bill Belichick hit his line about acquiring him from Oakland.

Moss said initially, he thought it was a prankster, so he hung up.

"I was like, 'Well, maybe he doesn't want to come to New England,'" Belichick said of the 2007 call. "So, then I called him again."

Moss said he again thought it was someone yanking his chain ... but then The Hoodie got serious.

"He cut straight to the chase," Moss said of Belichick. "He said, 'Look, man, if you're not up here by 10 o'clock tomorrow morning, no trade.'"

Moss then went inside and celebrated his face off ... with none other than a grip of beer!!!

"I held one of my Coronas," he said. "And said, 'I'm going to be a Patriot!'"

A Brady bomb to Randy Moss just hits different 💥@Patriots | #FootballWeekNBCSN pic.twitter.com/62DGqnLYyA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 3, 2020 @SNFonNBC

Of course, Moss went on to make history in Foxborough ... in the three seasons after Belichick traded for a 4th-round pick for him, he logged 3,904 receiving yards and a staggering 50 TDs -- including a record 23 in 2007. He also helped lead the Pats to an undefeated regular season that year -- although they ultimately lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.