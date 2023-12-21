Randy Moss Says He's Greatest Receiver Of All-Time, Better Than Jerry Rice

Play video content Cold As Balls from LOL Network

The greatest wide receiver in NFL history is ... Randy Moss!

That's according to the first-ballot Hall of Famer himself who gave his list of greatest wideouts ever when he joined Kevin Hart on his Cold As Balls" show this week ... and yes, that means he's better than Jerry Rice.

"Hands down, I consider myself as the greatest wide receiver to ever play the game," the 46-year-old said.

"It wasn't a shot at Jerry. I still have respect and love for Jerry, but I just thought the way that I changed the game of football."

Of course, it's a debate that's been raging for decades ... with many believing Rice is not just the WR G.O.A.T., but also the best football player, period. With 3 Super Bowl wins, including an SB MVP, and a gang of NFL records, it's a strong argument.

On the other hand, Randy has ridiculous numbers, too ... and he didn't play with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Joe Montana and Steve Young. In fairness, Moss did play several seasons with Tom Brady.

The rest of the wideouts making up Randy's Mount Rushmore ... "Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice, Calvin Johnson."