Randy Moss Emotional During Return to ESPN After Cancer Battle

Randy Moss made an emotional return to the airwaves just in time for the NFL’s biggest day of the year only months after his cancer diagnosis.

The NFL legend was back on the air at ESPN for "NFL Countdown" on Sunday where he joined his fellow broadcasters who surprised him with a heartfelt video tribute from some of the greats of football.

“It is so great to have you back.” – Tom Brady



Bill Belichick, Kevin Garnett and Justin Jefferson, among others, join Brady in welcoming back Randy Moss pic.twitter.com/ZwUhvgsOTT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 9, 2025 @ESPNPR

"Hey Randy, wanted to know we're behind you as you continue your fight. Welcome back to TV and Countdown," said Moss' former New England Patriots boss Bill Belichick.

RM's former teammate, Tom Brady expressed his excitement for Moss' return saying, "Welcome back Randy. I'm sure all the guys on the set have missed you, but we've all missed you as well. You've been a fixture on that show for a long time and you were a fixture on the field."

Brady continued, "And for as great as you were on the field in showing everybody the strength and resilience of how you performed over the course of your Hall of Fame career, you've impressed and inspired us more than anything you've done off the field, man."

Moss was understandably moved by the tribute. He shed tears as the camera came back on him saying, "Y'all already know. Y'all already know it's the big crybaby here. Hey y'all, I couldn't do it alone. And I really thank y'all."

He ended with ... "Hey guys, it's been hard, but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believing in me. I'm happy to be here."

