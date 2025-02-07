Randy Moss Addresses NFL Honors Crowd Amid Cancer Battle

Play video content FOX Sports

Randy Moss made a surprise appearance on the big screen Thursday night during the NFL Honors show ... helping present the league's Comeback Player of the Year award -- while also thanking everyone for their support amid his cancer battle.

The legendary Minnesota Vikings receiver appeared virtually in front of the star-studded crowd down in NOLA, rocking the Team Moss gear he dropped following his cancer announcement.

"I want to send a special thank you to all of my doctors," he said. "My beautiful wife, my children, my family, my teammates and all the prayer warriors out there. We are 'Mossing' cancer and I can't wait to get back on television with all my guys."

He then presented the Comeback Player of the Year honors to Joe Burrow ... the second time he took home the award -- with the first back coming back in 2022 after he tore his ACL during the 2020 season.

The 47-year-old seemed to be in much better spirits compared to the last time we saw him on video, when he announced he'd just been released from the hospital after a long six-day stay.

Play video content TMZSports.com