Randy Moss Set To Return To ESPN For 2025 NFL Season After Cancer Battle

Randy Moss will be back in his seat on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown Show" this season ... after he was forced to take time off-air in 2024 due to his cancer battle.

The network confirmed the news to The Athletic ... saying in a statement getting word that the Freak will be on set come Week 1 "has been the highlight of the offseason."

Moss revealed he was dealing with some sort of health issue in December. He didn't disclose more information at the time, only that it was internal.

A few weeks later ... he announced his cancer diagnosis -- saying doctors had discovered a mass "in the bile duct right between the pancreas and the liver" after his urine had some discoloration.

It forced him to be in the hospital for six days, during which he underwent surgery to remove the growth.

After being away from the cameras for two months, he appeared during the NFL Honors Show, thanking his doctors and family for their support.

“It is so great to have you back.” – Tom Brady



Bill Belichick, Kevin Garnett and Justin Jefferson, among others, join Brady in welcoming back Randy Moss pic.twitter.com/ZwUhvgsOTT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 9, 2025 @ESPNPR

The 48-year-old returned to TV on Super Bowl Sunday in New Orleans ... where he was shown a heartfelt tribute video featuring Tom Brady and Bill Belichick -- which brought him to tears.