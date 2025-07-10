NFL’s Najee Harris Suffers Eye Injury In Fourth of July Fireworks Accident

NFL running back Najee Harris sustained an eye injury during a Fourth of July fireworks celebration gone wrong last weekend … his agent announced.

Details surrounding the incident were not revealed … but according to a statement from Doug Hendrickson, the 27-year-old former first-round pick and current Los Angeles Chargers star should be healed in time for the 2025 NFL season.

“Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees,” Hendrickson said on Thursday. “Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season.”

Harris joined the Bolts this past offseason … inking a one-year, $9.5 million deal after playing his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harris isn’t the only pro football player to experience a fireworks accident — former New York Giants defensive star Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a severe hand injury and had his right index finger amputated back in 2015.

He went on to become an advocate for fireworks safety while continuing his NFL career … and won his second Super Bowl as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers In 2021.