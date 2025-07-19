Ex-Washington Super Bowl Champ Wants Old Team Name Back, Pleads For Meeting W/ Trump

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former Washington pass rusher Jason Buck would love to see his old team get its prior moniker back ... and he tells TMZ Sports he'd "give anything" to sit down with Donald Trump to try to ensure it happens.

The ex-defensive lineman -- who won a Super Bowl with Washington -- chopped it up with us in the days after Trump told the world he wants D.C.'s NFL team to go back to its former nickname ... and he said he couldn't agree more with POTUS.

Buck told us when the former name got the boot in 2020 due to concerns surrounding its controversial origins ... he felt like someone had just uprooted his household.

"It's like your grandma passed away, and your grandpa marries a new woman and she comes in and takes all the pictures out of the house and puts hers up," Buck said. "It's like, you just lost your family. It was devastating to everybody."

Buck, a Native American, told us he and a lot of his other former teammates are wishing the Commanders would revert back ... and he's even joined the Native American Guardians Association to help "educate" those who aren't in favor of the switch.

As for his potential meeting with Trump, 61-year-old Buck said his message to 45/47 be simple ... "Stand with us and stand for common sense."

