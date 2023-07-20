NFL Approves Commanders Sale, Dan Snyder Officially Out

The NFL has just approved the sale of the Washington Commanders ... meaning Dan Snyder's polarizing run as a league owner is now officially over.

Roger Goodell said all of The Shield's teams unanimously rubber-stamped the deal on Thursday afternoon ... making Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris, as well his partners, Magic Johnson and David Blitzer, D.C.'s new honchos.

"Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners," Goodell said in announcing the move. "Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities."

"The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well."

Harris and his team initially struck a deal with Snyder to buy the Commanders for $6.05 billion back in April ... making it the most expensive franchise purchase in sports history.

The move will inspire plenty of jubilation for Commanders fans ... as Snyder's 24-year tenure was mired in losses on the field -- and plenty of controversy off of it.

You'll recall, Snyder's team was fined $10 million back in July 2021 ... after the NFL had investigated claims that several high-ranking figures within the franchise sexually harassed and verbally abused female employees regularly.

On Thursday, the NFL also said Snyder will be forced to pay $60 million ... after independent investigator Mary Jo White found he had been inappropriate with one of Washington's former cheerleaders during a work-related dinner.

White also said Thursday that Snyder's team "appears to have improperly shielded" millions of dollars in revenue from the rest of the NFL -- things Goodell called unacceptable.

"The conduct substantiated in Ms. White's findings has no place in the NFL," Goodell said.

Snyder officially finishes his time as an NFL owner with a 164-220-2 record. The team only won two playoff games under his leadership.