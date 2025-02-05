Native American Group Slams 'Racist' Commanders Org. For Not Restoring Original Name

The Washington Commanders decision to NOT switch back to the "Redskins" is being slammed by a Native American group ... who tell TMZ Sports the current name, chosen by "woke/racist decision-makers," is demeaning!

Josh Harris, majority owner of the D.C. franchise, recently confirmed the team would stick with the "Commanders" name, saying it'd been "embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff."

That decision has angered the Native American Guardian Association (NAGA) ... arguing the Commanders' name is disrespectful and degrading to their culture and heritage.

Play video content Washington Commanders

"Had the NFL done any type of focus group with Natives, they would know that their team name is considered indefensible as it was a series of Commanders – many from D.C. – who decimated the once-formidable native nations of this continent," NAGA said.

NAGA continued, saying the team name is a reminder of a group that nearly wiped out their culture.

FYI, NAGA supported the Redskins name and Chief Two Guns Whitecalf logo before it was changed to the "Washington Football Team" in 2020, before ultimately altering the name to the Commanders in 2022.

The org says they continue to be "ignored by today’s woke/racist decision makers at the D.C.-based franchise which continues to insist on utilizing THE most DEGRADING and INSENSITIVE namesake in any sports league – the Commanders."

"As the original Americans, we deserve better than be labeled D.C. Commanders – it’s insulting. We deserve honest representation and the telling of the truth. Educate, not Eradicate."