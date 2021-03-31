Cleveland Indians Ban Headdresses, Face Paint At Progressive Field
Cleveland Indians Ban Headdresses, Face Paint ... At Progressive Field
3/31/2021 12:01 PM PT
The Cleveland Indians will NOT allow fans to wear headdresses or mimic Native American facepaint at Progressive Field this season ... the team officially banned it all Wednesday.
The club -- which is reopening its doors to fans at games in 2021 -- says it's all part of a team effort to eliminate cultural appropriation at its stadium.
In the announcement, Indians officials said violations of the new rules could result in ejection or a straight-up denial of entry into games.
As we previously reported, the Kansas City Chiefs issued a similar ban on headdresses and facepaint at their Arrowhead Stadium games in 2020.
Cleveland's baseball team is also currently in the process of changing its team name -- the same way Washington's NFL squad parted ways with its longstanding nickname last year.
The Indians -- which eliminated the offensive Chief Wahoo logo from its uniforms in 2019 and instead has opted for a block C emblem -- say the change could happen as soon as the 2022 season.
Cleveland kicks off its season against the Tigers on Thursday ... with its home-opener against the Kansas City Royals set for Monday.