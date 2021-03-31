Cleveland Indians Ban Headdresses, Face Paint At Progressive Field

Cleveland Indians Ban Headdresses, Face Paint ... At Progressive Field

3/31/2021 12:01 PM PT
Breaking News
Getty

The Cleveland Indians will NOT allow fans to wear headdresses or mimic Native American facepaint at Progressive Field this season ... the team officially banned it all Wednesday.

The club -- which is reopening its doors to fans at games in 2021 -- says it's all part of a team effort to eliminate cultural appropriation at its stadium.

In the announcement, Indians officials said violations of the new rules could result in ejection or a straight-up denial of entry into games.

As we previously reported, the Kansas City Chiefs issued a similar ban on headdresses and facepaint at their Arrowhead Stadium games in 2020.

Cleveland's baseball team is also currently in the process of changing its team name -- the same way Washington's NFL squad parted ways with its longstanding nickname last year.

The Indians -- which eliminated the offensive Chief Wahoo logo from its uniforms in 2019 and instead has opted for a block C emblem -- say the change could happen as soon as the 2022 season.

Cleveland kicks off its season against the Tigers on Thursday ... with its home-opener against the Kansas City Royals set for Monday.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later