Washington Redskins Now Poised to Change Name

It's finally happening ... it looks like one of the big holdouts in the movement to 86 offensive names and imagery from our lexicon is about to go down, because it looks like the Washington Redskins may be FINALLY changing their name.

The team's owner, Dan Snyder, said his org will “undergo a thorough review of the team’s name” ... this as the Redskins have encountered a tidal wave of criticism.

Snyder said, “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field."

And there's more ... Ron Rivera, the head coach, added this ... “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

This all feels like things are now teed up for a name change, and not a minute too soon. FedEx -- whose name is on the stadium -- asked the team to change the name. Ditto Nike, that removed all Redskins merch.