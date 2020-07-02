FedEx Asks Washington Redskins to Change Name, Team Plays at FedExField

Breaking News

Another HUGE development in the movement to change the name of the NFL's Washington team ... with a major business partner pushing to drop the moniker.

FedEx -- which has spent MILLIONS for the naming rights to FedExField in Maryland over the years -- is joining major leaders and asking Redskins owner Dan Snyder to swap out the team name.

"We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name," the company said in a statement.

For years, Washington said Native Americans didn't have a problem with the name so they refused to make a change.

But, just this week, the National Congress of American Indians (which represents more than 500 tribal nations) called out the team ... saying the name is deeply offensive and needs to be changed immediately.

"It’s time for the players to rip down that name like it was a statue of a Confederate general in their locker room," NCAI president Fawn Sharp said.

NFL legend Tony Dungy has also said he won't say the team name during TV broadcasts moving forward -- plus, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser is also demanding a rebrand.