K.C. Chiefs Banning Headdresses & Native American Face Paint At Games

The K.C. Chiefs will no longer allow their fans at Arrowhead Stadium to wear headdresses or paint their faces in Native American style ... announcing a permanent ban on both things Thursday.

The team says it's all a part of an effort to be more sensitive toward Native American cultures ... with Chiefs officials adding there might be even more changes coming.

K.C. says it's also reviewing the "Arrowhead Chop" -- a stadium-wide chant where fans pretend they have tomahawks while screaming at the top of their lungs.

The Chiefs also say they might be doing away with their famous drum-pounding pregame ceremony too.

K.C. says Thursday's changes all come as a result of 6 years worth of discussions with Native American leaders.

"We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders," the Chiefs said.

"It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

Of course, others in major sports are taking similar steps ... NFL's Washington team just changed its name -- while the Cleveland Indians say they're considering doing the same.