Wisconsin HS Changes 'Red Raiders' Nickname ... Due To Racist History

A high school in Wisconsin is following the Washington Football Team's lead and ditching its racist nickname ... with officials announcing the "Red Raiders" will now be known as the "RiverHawks."

La Crosse Central HS made the move during a school board meeting Monday night ... officially making the switch due to the old nickname's historically derogatory meaning towards Indigenous people.

FYI -- the school previously used a Native American in its logo until it switched to a knight on horseback in 1994 ... while maintaining the "Red Raider" name.

Now, Central is getting a fresh start altogether -- with the school revealing the new non-racist name and logo that was voted on by students and staff.

Central principal Troy McDonald spoke about the decision to rebrand ... saying, "The previous logo and nickname is one that all the previous alumni, I believe, should feel pride in, but I'm hoping they continue to support our move forward as we try and make Central a safe place for all students," according to the La Crosse Tribune.

The situation is similar to the controversy in pro sports and shouldn't come as a surprise -- the Washington Football team, the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos and the MLB’s Cleveland Indians all have recently decided to change their nicknames due to their racist and offensive nature.

Central is wasting no time ditching the old mascot ... with the plan to have the "RiverHawks" brand ready to go in time for spring sports.