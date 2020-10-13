Chicago Blackhawks Statue Vandalized With Paint On Indigenous Peoples' Day

Breaking News

The Chicago Blackhawks' mascot statue was vandalized with paint and graffiti on Indigenous Peoples' Day ... and the damage was so severe, it'll be shipped off for repairs.

Photos of the damage surfaced on Twitter early Monday morning ... with red paint covering the huge team logo atop the 75th-anniversary statue outside United Center.

Along with the paint, several phrases were spray painted along the base and the surrounding areas ... including "land back" and "Decolonize Zhigaagoong," which refers to the city of Chicago.

There are also references to city mayor Lori Lightfoot's advisory committee to evaluate monuments throughout the city and 'Hawks chairman Rocky Wirtz's position on the Field Museum board of trustees, according to The Athletic.

The Blackhawks released a statement on the statue Monday, saying, "Over the weekend, the sculpture on Madison Street outside of the United Center was vandalized."

"It is currently under tarp for protection and will be sent off to be repaired in the near future."

The team name has been at the center of controversy in recent years, especially with the Washington Football Team deciding to rebrand ... and other teams like the Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves considering big changes.

But, Chicago has maintained its stance on the issue recently, with Wirtz telling The Athletic, "I think we truly believe that it’s a logo of honor."

"We also have heard from some of our partners and some newer voices in the Native American community who are holding us responsible or accountable for the types of education that come from having this platform. And so to us, that’s our frame of reference."