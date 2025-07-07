Washington Commanders Not Considering Name Change Despite Trump Stance

The Washington Commanders have no plans to revert to their old name ... this after President Donald Trump shared his take on the matter -- saying he would've never gone through with the rebrand!

POTUS chatted with media from a helipad in Morristown, New Jersey over the weekend ... when he was asked if he wanted to see the nation's capital's football team return to the "Redskins" moniker it held for 87 years.

Trump opened up his response by pointing out that he was about to make a "controversial statement" ... and then went on to give his honest answer.

"I would," No. 47 said. "I wouldn't have changed the name, but that's there ... it just doesn't have the same. It doesn't have the same ring to me, but you know winning could make everything sound good."

"So, if they win all of a sudden, the Commanders sounds good, but I wouldn't have changed the name."

Our sources close to the team say despite POTUS' recent remarks, the organization's position remains unchanged ... and going back to the old nickname simply isn't on the table.

Of course, after initially going by the Washington Football Team, the Commanders name was revealed in 2022 ... after the old branding was caught up in the Native American mascot controversy in sports, considered offensive by many.

When billionaire Josh Harris bought the team, he made it clear the Commanders' name was here to stay.