Commanders' DE Efe Obada Tells Story Of Having A Catch W/ King Charles

King Charles picked up a pigskin and tossed it around for the first time (football's hella popular in the UK, but not that football) ... so, how's His Majesty's arm?!

TMZ Sports talked to Washington Commanders' DE Efe Obada -- who spent time with the monarch on the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this week -- and even found time to show the King how to throw a football.

"Honestly, I think he's got really good form," Obada told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs weeknights on FS1).

And, if King Charles II is looking for a new gig ... there may be one for him stateside.

"I know there's a lot of teams out there that need a quarterback right now. So if I was them, I'd watch the film."

"He came out, he was real down to earth, and I commend him for getting started."

If you're not familiar with 32-year-old Efe, he has an incredible backstory. He was born in Nigeria and trafficked to the UK as a child, where he was ultimately raised in London.

Obada didn't start playing American football until he was in his early 20s ... but he's made it all the way to the National Football League.

While he has no designs on retiring, Efe does have his post-playing career all set up -- in broadcasting.

In fact, he's already in the booth when he's not on the gridiron. Obada just got done calling the Super Bowl for ITV Sport, his fourth straight year calling Super Sunday!