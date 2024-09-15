Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Prince William, King Charles Wish Prince Harry Happy 40th Birthday

Prince Harry Silence Broken by Charles and William .... Happy 4-0 Duke!!!

prince harry charles william getty 1
Getty

Who knew there was a heatwave in England Sunday, because the ice seems to have thawed a bit in the Royal Family war.

Buckingham Palace extended an olive branch that spans the Atlantic, by wishing Prince Harry a happy 4-0.

prince harry 40th birthday post royal family insta 1

The message read ... " 🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Important to note -- this has gotta be King Charles' doing, because social media is controlled by his staff.

prince harry insta 1

But wait, there's more. The deeper feud is between William and Harry, yet Prince William and Kate Middleton reposted the photo on Insta and X with their own message, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex."

prince harry and meghan markle getty 1
Getty

The Royal fam hasn't extended birthday wishes to Harry since 2021, after everything hit the fan.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

As for Harry, he'll celebrate the big day with family and friends in Montecito. There's talk he's going back to England for more celebrations with friends. Unclear now, if he'll see his brother and dad.

prince harry royal family getty 1
Getty

Harry and William have barely spoken for years, so even though this seems like a small gesture, given the backdrop, it could be game-changing.

Prince Harry Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Prince Harry Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Your move, Harry ... and Happy Birthday!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later