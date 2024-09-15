Prince William, King Charles Wish Prince Harry Happy 40th Birthday

Who knew there was a heatwave in England Sunday, because the ice seems to have thawed a bit in the Royal Family war.

Buckingham Palace extended an olive branch that spans the Atlantic, by wishing Prince Harry a happy 4-0.

The message read ... " 🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Important to note -- this has gotta be King Charles' doing, because social media is controlled by his staff.

But wait, there's more. The deeper feud is between William and Harry, yet Prince William and Kate Middleton reposted the photo on Insta and X with their own message, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex."

The Royal fam hasn't extended birthday wishes to Harry since 2021, after everything hit the fan.

Play video content TMZ Studios

As for Harry, he'll celebrate the big day with family and friends in Montecito. There's talk he's going back to England for more celebrations with friends. Unclear now, if he'll see his brother and dad.

Harry and William have barely spoken for years, so even though this seems like a small gesture, given the backdrop, it could be game-changing.