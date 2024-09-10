Prince Harry's Next Netflix Project Sets Premiere Date Amid Royal Family Feud

Prince Harry's latest TV project is set to hit the small screen this winter ... amid his ongoing estrangement from his royal family.

Netflix offered up a first glimpse of Prince Harry's new docuseries, granting a closer look at the world of polo -- a sport the Duke of Sussex has been playing since he was a boy.

The docuseries -- aptly titled "POLO" -- won't be about Prince Harry, however ... it will follow "elite global players" and offer up "an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport," per Netflix.

The streamer shares several photos from the project ... scheduled to be released in December.

While word of Harry's docuseries dropped this spring, the premiere date news comes mere months after his wife, Meghan Markle, wrapped up her own Netflix show ... a reported cooking and wellness series inspired by her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Harry and Meghan's professional life seems to be going quite well -- they have a reported $100 million deal with Netflix -- but things are still frosty between the Duke and Duchess and the rest of Harry's family.

Harry and Meghan made the Windsors schism official when they decided to step down as senior working royals ... and relocate to the United States.

Since then, the two have conducted a major media tour, releasing memoirs, docuseries, interviews and more ... lamenting their treatment by the British press and the Royal Family.

Harry has returned to the UK a number of times over the years ... but it hasn't done much to bridge the gap between himself and the rest of the royal flock.