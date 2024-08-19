Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dance Their Butts Off to Salsa Music in Colombia

Play video content Facebook/@ResistenciaC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were back on the dance floor in South America ... but this time they were filmed sashaying together with open displays of affection.

On Saturday, the royal couple popped up at a youth organization in Cali, Colombia, where they showed off their "Dancing With The Stars" moves in front of locals who were also boogying to salsa and hip hop music.

Check out the video ... Harry and Meghan are having the time of their lives, twirling with their arms wrapped around each other and bright smiles across their faces.

At one point, Meghan grabs Harry by the head and plants a kiss on his lips. And there was plenty more hugging and touching to go around.

You may recall ... Meghan first put her dance moves on display during an engagement at the Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata Olivella in Bogotá over the weekend.

As you can see from the footage ... Meghan starts to swivel with other ladies, while Harry watches from the sidelines, moving his hips to the rhythms of the song.