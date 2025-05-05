President Trump Announces Washington D.C. Will Host 2027 NFL Draft

Play video content

The 2027 NFL Draft is gonna be monumental ... 'cause President Donald Trump just announced in the Oval Office the big event is officially coming to the nation's capital!!

Trump -- alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser -- dropped the news Monday morning ... saying the National Mall is the perfect site to host the league's annual extravaganza.

"I was just saying to Roger, I don't think there's ever been anything like that," No. 47 said. "In fact, maybe we could use it for other things also. I have an idea. It's gonna be beautiful."

After Goodell, Bowser and Harris gave the prez his flowers ... he was presented with his own Commanders jersey -- with Harris saying, "You are the ultimate Commander."

Before taking questions from members of the press, Trump made sure to congratulate the team on their most recent draft. He also made it known he's a big believer in their signal-caller -- Jayden Daniels.

"You have a very good quarterback," Trump said. "A great quarterback, I think."

The event will surely draw a big crowd ... and Goodell believes "over a million" fans will travel to the city in 2027.

It comes off the heels of the Commanders deciding to move back into the city at the site of the old RFK Stadium -- with the hopes their new home will be completed by 2030.