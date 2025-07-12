Randy Moss Says Justin Jefferson Is On Pace To Be Greatest Receiver Ever

Justin Jefferson's On Pace To Be Best Receiver Ever!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Justin Jefferson has already accomplished a ton in his four short years in the NFL ... and Randy Moss tells TMZ Sports he believes the 26-year-old is "on pace" to go down as the greatest Vikings receiver ever!!

We asked Moss for his thoughts on the man who could one day take up Randy's mantle as the best wideout to wear the Purple and Gold ... and it's clear the immortal NFL player is really high on Justin.

"I think Justin Jefferson is on pace to be arguably the greatest ever and definitely the greatest Viking to ever do it!" Moss told us.

Of course, many people believe that G.O.A.T. honor currently belongs to Randy.

"I've always been a fan of a complete football player, where you can score from anywhere on the field. And Justin brings that to the table."

As dominant as Justin is on the field, Randy thinks he could even be better ... by scoring more touchdowns.

"If you want to really be legendary, this is speaking for all wide receivers, not just Justin Jefferson, you gotta find ways to get in that end zone and bring the fans out of the stands up out of their seats."

Jefferson already has 40 receiving touchdowns -- putting him seventh all-time. In the other notable categories, he also ranks fifth with 495 catches ... and fourth with 7,432 receiving yards.

Luckily for the former LSU Tiger, he still has plenty of tread left on the tires.

Jefferson also inked a four-year contract extension with the team last offseason, meaning he'll be taking the field in the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future.