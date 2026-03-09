Paige Shiver Not Ruling Out Lawsuit Against Sherrone Moore, Michigan

Sherrone Moore copped a plea deal in his criminal case, but he's not completely out of the woods -- Paige Shiver's attorney tells TMZ Sports the former Michigan football staffer is not ruling out suing the coach and the school.

Moore pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors last week ... with the three original charges, including felony home invasion, getting dropped.

Both Shiver and her lawyer, Andrew M. Stroth, expressed disappointment with the deal ... urging the University of Michigan to take accountability for its "painful missteps." Stroth also said Shiver endured years of harassment and manipulation, leaving her "pressured, intimidated, and unable to escape conduct that should never occur in any workplace -- let alone at a public university."

That said, a potential lawsuit against Moore and/or the U-M is not out of the question.

"The University of Michigan is recognized as one of the leading academic institutions in the world," Stroth told us on Monday.

"At this stage, we are exploring all options to obtain justice for Ms. Shiver and advance systemic change within the athletic department at the University."

Moore was arrested on December 10, 2025 ... hours after he was terminated from his HC job for having an inappropriate relationship.

He allegedly broke into Shiver's home and threatened to harm himself after he grabbed butter knives and a pair of scissors, saying, "I am going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life."

Play video content broadcastify.com

He was initially charged with home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering ... but with last week's plea deal, he now faces malicious use of an electronic communication device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespassing.

His sentencing is slated for next month.