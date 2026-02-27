Atlanta Falcons Fire Assistant Coach After Sexual Assault Allegations

The Atlanta Falcons wasted no time cutting ties with assistant LaTroy Lewis -- hours after the coach was accused of sexual assault, the team announced he's been fired from his role.

The Falcons made the announcement Friday, not long after they confirmed they were looking into the disturbing report.

The allegations against Lewis stem from his time as an assistant coach at the University of Michigan from 2023-24. A woman claims Lewis raped and attacked her in separate incidents -- with the article including graphic messages Lewis allegedly sent the woman.

She reportedly brought these claims to the then-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore in December 2024 ... with the report stating he told her he couldn't address Lewis' conduct himself -- and that she would "need to report it herself."

Moore is facing legal troubles of his own -- he was charged with home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering after being fired from Michigan after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Lewis eventually left the Wolverines after getting hired by the University of Toledo for the 2025 season -- where he served as the defensive line coach before joining the Falcons.

So far, Lewis has not commented on the allegations.

Before getting into coaching, the 32-year-old played college football at the University of Tennessee. He went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft before going on to have brief stints on the Texans and Raiders.