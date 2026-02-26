Former LSU Football Player Devonta Lee Dead At 27

Devonta Lee -- who played college football for the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs -- has died at age 27, his former schools announced Thursday.

The wide receiver was a star at Amite High School ... and helped his team win a state championship in 2018.

He was a top recruit in the state ... and committed to LSU, where he played for three seasons.

Lee went on to suit up for LA Tech in the final two seasons of his collegiate career.

Lee was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, after getting checked out for severe back pain during the 2022 season ... and kickstarted treatment, which included two surgeries and several weeks of chemotherapy and radiation.

He was cancer-free a year later ... and returned to football.

"The LSU Football family mourns the loss of former Tiger, Devonta Lee," the school said Thursday. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates. 💜"

LA Tech added ... "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Devonta Lee, a former Bulldog wide receiver."

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a member of the Bulldog family."

Devonta was only 27.