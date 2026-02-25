'Ms. Shirley' Raines Funeral Drama Needs Context, Daughter Says

Rumors about someone getting booted from Shirley Raines' funeral sparked angry comments on social media ... but there's more to the story, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... the funeral for Shirley -- also known as activist and founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, "Ms. Shirley" -- took place Monday. After pics were posted to social media, comments began popping up that a family member got unceremoniously bounced. Naturally, it was assumed to be a cold-hearted move ... and people wanted an explanation.

Danielle Raines, Shirley's daughter, tells TMZ … a family member was asked to leave the service ... but the reason is the person has mental health issues -- and they were not on the list for the private service. They showed up anyway, and a scene ensued.

Danielle made clear to us ... there was nothing mean-spirited about it. The person's removal was matter-of-fact, and was best for the attendees.

The narrative spreading on social media needs this context, Danielle says ... because matters like this make it even harder for the family during a very difficult time.

As we told you ... Shirley was found unresponsive in her Nevada home late last month during a wellness check. She was later pronounced dead.