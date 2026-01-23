Celebs Flock to Rome for Fashion Designer Valentino Garavani's Funeral

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace and Tom Ford are all in Rome ... and they're among the famous folks saying goodbye to late fashion designer Valentino Garavani.

The funeral service is going down right now at the central Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri ... following two days of public viewing at Valentino fashion HQ in Rome.

Other notable attendees paying their respects ... Anthony Souza, Sean Souza, Giancarlo Giammetti, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl.

The funeral is a quick turnaround ... Valentino, known as the "last emperor" of Italian fashion, died Monday at his home in Rome.