Brigitte Bardot's Cause of Death Revealed

Legendary actress Brigitte Bardot died after being diagnosed with cancer, according to a new report.

Paris Match interviewed Bardot's husband of 33 years, Bernard d'Ormale, who told the magazine Bardot underwent 2 cancer surgeries while experiencing serious back pain. D'Ormale did not reveal the type of cancer Bardot had, or when she was first diagnosed with the disease.

Bardot passed away at her home in Saint-Tropez on December 28, 2025 -- and her funeral is being held Wednesday in the French Riviera coastal town.

In the interview, d'Ormale described the last final moments of Bardot's life, saying he never left her side and watched over her every day with the help of nurses. He said he served her favorite breakfast each morning, as well as her afternoon snack -- tea with milk and a croissant.

The morning of her death, d'Ormale said he was half asleep when he heard Bardot say, "Pioupiou," the nickname the couple used for each other in private. Then "it was over," d'Ormale notes.

Bardot began her career as a teen model, gracing the cover of Elle magazine at 15 years old before becoming a film star in Europe with major box office success. She appeared in hit movies like "Naughty Girl," "Plucking the Daisy," "Babette Goes to War," and "La Parisienne." She also crossed into Hollywood with "Dear Brigitte" opposite James Stewart, and starred alongside Sean Connery in "Shalako."

Bardot was 91.