Brigitte Bardot Dead at 91

Brigitte Bardot, the French actress who became one of the world's first global sex symbols, has died.

Her foundation announced her death Sunday in a statement shared with French news agency AFP, confirming the iconic star passed away at her home in southern France after spending decades devoted to animal rights.

No cause of death has been released. Her passing comes months after she underwent surgery for a serious illness in October.

Bardot skyrocketed to international fame in 1956 with the scandalous film "And God Created Woman." The movie shocked audiences worldwide and turned Bardot into a symbol of sexual liberation, earning her the nickname "B.B."

She began her career as a teenage model, landing the cover of Elle at just 15 years old before transitioning to film. She quickly became one of Europe's biggest box office stars, appearing in hits like "Naughty Girl," "Plucking the Daisy," "Babette Goes to War," and "La Parisienne."

She later crossed into Hollywood with "Dear Brigitte" opposite James Stewart and starred alongside Sean Connery in "Shalako."

Despite massive success, Bardot struggled with fame and mental health. In 1960, she attempted suicide and later admitted she came close several times. In 1973, at just 39, she retired from acting for good.

Bardot was married four times and had high profile romances with Warren Beatty and Jean-Louis Trintignant. She is survived by her husband and her son.

Brigitte was 91.