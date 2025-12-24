'The Middle' Actor Pat Finn Dead at 60 After Cancer Battle

Veteran comedic actor Pat Finn -- who starred in sitcoms like "The Middle" and "The George Wendt Show" -- is dead from a cancer battle ... TMZ has confirmed.

Family sources tell us Pat passed away Tuesday morning at his home in Los Angeles, and he was surrounded by his family.

Pat came up in Hollywood around the same time as his good friend Chris Farley. He and Chris attended Marquette University in 1987, played rugby together there ... and were roommates in Chicago when they both joined the Second City comedy troupe.

In the early 90s, Pat landed a guest role as Joe Mayo on "Seinfeld" ... and went on to play Dan Coleman on "The George Wendt Show," and Phil Jr. on "Murphy Brown."

He's probably best known for his role on "The Middle," where he played Bill Norwood from 2011 to 2018.

I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend. One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after , we can sing together and shake our… pic.twitter.com/pQhobHKbCZ — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) December 24, 2025 @JeffDye

Several of his co-stars and friends, including comedian Jeff Dye, have posted online tributes.

While Pat's family sources would not confirm what kind of cancer he'd been fighting, there are reports he was diagnosed with bladder cancer several years ago.

Pat is survived by his wife Donna -- to whom he'd been married since 1990 -- and their 2 children.