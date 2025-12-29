Chappell Roan Deletes Brigitte Bardot Tribute After 'Insane' Discovery

Chappell Roan shared a sweet tribute to Brigitte Bardot after the French film legend died over the weekend ... and she yanked it from Instagram just as fast after the singer learned more about the controversial icon.

Here's the deal ... Brigitte died at the age of 91 -- and among those who shared their sorrow was Chappell, who wrote ... "She was my inspiration for 'Red Wine Supernova.' Rest in peace, Ms. Bardot."

Seems CR was only aware of Brigitte as a French blonde bombshell and her tireless work to protect animals ... and not so much about her outspoken xenophobia and homophobia.

Clearly, word got back to Chappell ... and she replaced the tribute with a mea culpa, writing "Holy s---. I did not know all that insane s--- Ms. Bardot stood for. Obvs, I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn."

As you know, Chappell is a prominent queer pop star and major LGBTQ+ advocate ... and since Brigitte made several homophobic remarks in books and interviews over the years -- along with anti-immigrant statements -- the tribute was hard to square with CR's fans!