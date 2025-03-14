Chappell Roan Accidentally Joins Live TikTok Battle With Rando Who Won't Leave

Play video content

Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" had zero space for one guy who straight-up refused to let her escape ... after she accidentally stumbled into a live TikTok battle with him.

You have to see the hilarious exchange ... Chappell and her pal were live-streaming when they accidentally got sucked into a battle with this guy who wouldn’t quit, begging them for just one round -- all while they were scrambling to figure out how to bail on the game.

While he was pleading passionately on one side of the screen, Chappell was frantically trying to kick him out on the other ... but, of course, staying super polite. Heck, she even threw in some Urdu, thinking it might help him understand her better.

ICYDK, in a TikTok Live Match, two players compete for engagement to receive the most paid "gifts" from viewers within five minutes ... and she can't end it until he leaves, but he won't leave until they battle for money.

The guy was dead set on the battle and nothing was going to dissuade him -- but unfortunately for him, Chappell finally managed to figure out how to end the stream.